RBI Office Attendant exam admit card 2026 out at rbi.org.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the Office Attendant recruitment exam 2026. The candidates who will appear for the RBI Office Attendant exam 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- rbi.org.in. RBI Office Attendant exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF. To download RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- rbi.org.in and click on Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

How to download RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket 2026

Visit the official website - rbi.org.in

Click on RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBI Office Attendant exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBI Office Attendant hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Selection process

The selection process follows online test followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Language Proficiency Test will be held in local languages and be of qualifying nature.

The Office Attendant exam will be held in online mode and there will be 120 objective-type questions. Section-wise, Reasoning- 30 questions, General English- 30 questions, General Awareness- 30 questions, Numerical ability- 30 questions.

Pay scale

The basic pay for RBI Office Attendant is Rs 24,500 per month, the candidates will be entitled for other allowances. The monthly gross emoluments will be around Rs 47,000 per month, the House Rent Allowance of 15 per cent of Pay will be paid to them.

For details on RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- rbi.org.in.