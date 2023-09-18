RBI JE Result 2022 declared at opportunities.rbi.org.in, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI JE Civil/Electrical Result 2022 declared

RBI JE Result 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results for Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) recruitment exam. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the provisional list of selected candidates on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates who are provisionally shortlisted will have to submit the requisite documents, in the absence of which candidates may not be appointed in the Bank. "For any queries regarding further process of recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - PY 2022, the provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to contact the Recruiting Zone for which they have applied," reads an official statement.

How to Check RBI JE Result 2023

Aspirants can check the RBI JE Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Results’ sections under ‘Current Vacancies’ tab Click on the ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2022 : Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates’ link Select the desired RBI JE Civil/Electrical result link and check the result PDF Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) Result 2023

RBI JE Result 2023: Documents Required