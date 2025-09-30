RBI Grade B recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today at rbi.org.in; eligibility criteria, exam date RBI Grade B Registration 2025: The candidates can apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 on the official website- rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B recruitment drive will be held for 120 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) in the General, DEPR and DSIM.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) grade B recruitment 2025 will be closed today, September 30. The candidates can apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 on the official website- rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B recruitment drive will be held for 120 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) in the General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2025: Vacancy breakup

General- 83

DEPR- 17

DSIM- 20.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications

Genera cadre: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree with at least 60 per cent marks, 50 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PwBD. The post graduation degree holder need to obtain 55 per cent marks, pass marks for SC/ ST/ PwBD.

DEPR: Master's degree in Economics with at least 55 per cent marks, 50 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PwBD.

DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics, Math, AI, ML, Data Analytics with at least 55 per cent marks, 50 per cent for SC/ ST/ PwBD.

Application fee

The candidates belong to general/ OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while Rs 100 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ PwBD.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years as on September 1. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations.

RBI Grade B Exam Date 2025

RBI Grade B phase one exam for the general cadre is scheduled to be held on October 18, while phase two on December 6. For DEPR and DSIM, phase one exam will be held on October 19 while phase two on December 7.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2025: How to apply at rbi.org.in

To apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- rbi.org.in. Click on RBI Grade B registration link and fill the application form with details. Upload required documents, pay application fee and click on submit. Save RBI Grade B application form PDF and take a print out.

For details on RBI Grade B recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- rbi.org.in.