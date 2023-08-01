RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list released on opportunities.rbi.org.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list declared

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list, RBI merit list: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list of Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023. The merit list is available for download at the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in for all those who took the Grade B (General) Phase I test in 2023.

The bank had conducted the first phase exam on July 16 at various exam centres. All those whose number is mentioned in the first phase list can appear for the second phase exam scheduled for August 19, 2023 & September 02, 2023.

According to the official notification, "Only the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination will be given the Phase-II (Paper-II and Paper-III) examination for Grade 'B' (DR) (DSIM)- PY 2023 & the Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination for Grade 'B' (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023, respectively.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list' It will take you to a new PDF notification where you need to click on the respective paper you appeared for Cntrl+F+roll number and click on search RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list will appear on the screen Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list and save it for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 291 vacancies in different departments. Of which, 222 vacanceies are to be recruited for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–(General), 38 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DEPR and 31 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM.