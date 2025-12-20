Rajasthan RSSB VDO Result 2025 out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF RSSB VDO Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB VDO exam can check the result on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. RSSB VDO exam was held on November 2.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the result for the Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) exam. The candidates who had appeared for the RSSB VDO exam can check the result on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. RSSB VDO exam was held on November 2.

RSSB VDO Result 2025: How to download selected candidates list PDF

Visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB VDO selected candidates list PDF

RSSB VDO selected candidates list PDF will be available for download

Save RSSB VDO selected candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RSSB VDO cut off 2025

Visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB VDO category-wise cut off pdf link

RSSB VDO category-wise cut off pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save RSSB VDO category-wise cut off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on RSSB VDO exam 2025, please visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.