Rajasthan RSSB REET Mains admit card 2026 out at recruitment.rajasthangov.in; how to download REET Mains admit card 2026: REET Mains exam is scheduled to be held from January 17 to 21. REET Mains hall ticket is available for download on the official website- recruitment.rajasthangov.in.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the hall ticket for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) mains admit card 2026. The REET Mains hall ticket is available for download on the official website- recruitment.rajasthangov.in. REET Mains exam is scheduled to be held from January 17 to 21, 2026 in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

How to download REET Mains hall ticket 2026 PDF at recruitment.rajasthangov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download REET Mains hall ticket 2026 PDF. To download REET Mains hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- recruitment.rajasthangov.in and click on REET Mains admit card PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. REET Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save REET Mains admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- recruitment.rajasthangov.in

Click on REET Mains hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RSSB REET Mains hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save REET Mains admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

REET Mains hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

REET Mains Exam 2026: Reporting time, exam day guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the REET to begin at 10 am, the candidates need to report by 9:30 am.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code: The male candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans. They are advised to wear slippers. The female candidates should wear leggings/trousers and choose simple sandals.

For details on RSSB REET Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website- recruitment.rajasthangov.in.