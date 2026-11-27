The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSSB CET 12th level admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CET 12th level hall ticket on the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan CET 12th level hall ticket login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. Board, RSSB CET 12th level exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026.

How to download RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket 2026 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket 2026 on the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RSSB CET 12th level admit card link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket will be available for download, save RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket will be available for download

Save RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RSSB CET 12th level hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

RSSB CET 12th exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the RSSB CET 12th admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

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