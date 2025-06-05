Rajasthan RPSC issues notice to ineligible candidates, advises to withdraw forms | Details here RPSC has issued a warning to all ineligible candidates who applied for the vacant positions without meeting the required eligibility criteria. RPSC has provided applicants with the opportunity to withdraw their applications within the stipulated timeline. Failure to do so may result in consequences.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently issued an important notice to applicants who applied for various RPSC Recruitment 2025 positions without meeting the eligibility criteria. In this notice, the commission has asked these applicants to withdraw their application forms; otherwise, they will face its consequences. During a random review of applications, the commission identified several ineligible candidates.

Consequently, the commission is taking the situation seriously and has initiated the withdrawal process for seven recruitments. Of these, the withdrawal window for three positions closes today, June 5. The commission has emphasised that it will take serious action against candidates who apply without fulfilling the eligibility requirements, as this not only wastes the commission's time but also places an unnecessary burden on resources.

RPSC Cautions Applicants

The RPSC has warned that candidates who have applied for any recruitment without meeting the eligibility criteria and fail to withdraw their applications within the specified timeline may be disqualified from all future examinations conducted by the commission. Additionally, legal action will be taken against candidates who provide false information on their application forms or submit a false declaration under Section 217 of the Indian Justice Code 2023.

Warning to E-Mitra Operators

The commission has also issued a warning to e-mitra operators who mislead candidates and intentionally assist in submitting forms for ineligible individuals. The commission stated that if any e-mitra operator is found doing this, a recommendation will be sent to the Information and Technology Department for the cancellation of their license.

Application Withdrawal Underway

The commission has begun the withdrawal process for seven positions, including Assistant Testing Officer (Public Works Department), Assistant Director (Department of Science and Technology), Deputy Jailor (Prisons Department), Assistant Fisheries Development Officer (Fisheries Department), Group Instructor/Surveyor/Assistant Apprenticeship Advisory Group, Technical Assistant - Geophysics (Ground Water Department), and Research Assistant (Evaluation Department). Candidates are advised to withdraw their application forms within the specified timeline; otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

How to withdraw application forms?

Login on SSO portal.

Go to 'My recruitment' section.

Now, click on 'withdraw' button.

Your application will be withdrawn.

In case of any technical difficulty, candidates may contact the commission via email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in.