Rajasthan PTET result 2026 OUT at ptetvmoukota2026.com; how to download scorecard, rank-wise list

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2026) result has been declared, the candidates can check and download PTET scorecard PDF on the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com. The Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. The Rajasthan PTET was held on June 14, 2026.

How to download Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF at ptetvmoukota2026.com

The candidates can check and download Rajasthan PTET scorecard on the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com. To download Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ptetvmoukota2026.com and click on PTET scorecard PDF link. Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com

Click on Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth

Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Rajasthan PTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF

The candidates can download Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF on the official portal - ptetvmoukota2026.com. To download Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ptetvmoukota2026.com and click on Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF. Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com

Click on Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF link

Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan PTET rank-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Rajasthan PTET final answer key 2026: Steps to download at ptetvmoukota2026.com

Visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com Click on Rajasthan PTET final answer key 2026 PDF link Rajasthan PTET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen Save Rajasthan PTET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Rajasthan PTET result 2026, please visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2026.com.

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