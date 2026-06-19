Rajasthan Police RPSC SI result 2026 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; how to check roll number-wise list PDF

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector, RPSC SI result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download RPSC SI merit list PDF on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been made available on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on April 5 and 6, 2026, can now view their Sub-Inspector (SI) / Platoon Commander results online.

How to check the RPSC SI Result 2026?

Candidates may follow these steps to check the SI result 2026

Visit the official RPSC website

Click on 'Result' within the 'Candidate Information' section on the website's home page.

click on the link for "SUB INSPECTOR COMB. COMP. EXAM 2025, Result Preamble (Qualified for Physical Efficiency Test) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2025."

The result PDF will open on the screen

Search your roll number using Ctrl+F, then download the PDF for future reference.

How to download RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF. To download RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF. RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF link

RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RPSC SI roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The candidates qualified in the SI exam will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

How to calculate marks for the Rajasthan Police SI written exam?

Candidates' marks in the Rajasthan Police SI written exam is evaluated on the basis of a specific marking scheme. Therefore, you can easily calculate your estimated score by tallying your correct and incorrect answers.

Total Marks: 400 marks.

Duration: 4 hours.

Negative marking (1/3 mark) is applicable.

You can calculate your total score as follows:

Total Marks = (Correct Answers × Marks per Question) − (Incorrect Answers × 1/3 Mark).

-With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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