Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025:Registration begins for 9,617 vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 registration process has begun. All those who wish to apply for the abovementioned vacancies can do so by visiting the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is May 17, 2025.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Police Department has started the recruitment registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is May 17, 2025.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 9,617 vacancies for the post of constable. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, followed by a physical test, document verification, and medical exam. Candidates are advised to check the qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Constable General (Non-TSP): 6,456 Posts

Constable Driver (Non-TSP): 412 Posts

Constable Band (Non-TSP): 71 Posts

Constable General (TSP Area): 1,162 Posts

Constable Driver (TSP): 47 Posts

Constable Telecommunications (General + Driver): 1,469 Posts

Who can apply?

The candidate should have passed the Class 12th board exam from a recognised board and also cleared the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level – 2024. General category, OBC (Creamy Layer), and EWS candidates should have 40% marks in CET, whereas this criterion for SC/ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and other reserved categories is 35 per cent. Notably, those who have appeared in CET 2024 and are awaiting results should monitor updates regularly on the CET portal.

Age Criterion as of January 1, 2026

General (Male): 18–23 years

General (Female): 18–28 years

SC/ST/OBC (Male): Up to 28 years

SC/ST/OBC (Female): Up to 33 years

Salary

Initial monthly salary: Rs. 29,500 (approx.)

Grade Pay: As per the 7th CPC matrix

Perks: Uniform allowance, risk allowance, dearness allowance, and housing benefits

How to apply?

Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the ''recruitment'' tab.

Now, select 'Constable Recruitment 2025'.

Now, click on 'apply'.

Register yourself using your email ID.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General, OBC (CL), Out-of-State Applicants: Rs 600/-

OBC (NCL), EWS, SC, ST, TSP, Sahariya: Rs 400/-



Direct link to apply online