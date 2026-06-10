Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result 2026 OUT at predeledraj2026.com; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF on the official website - predeledraj2026.com. The Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF. To download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com and click on Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com

Click on Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF. To download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com and click on BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF link. Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com

Click on Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 details

Over 26,000 students will be filled through this entrance exam. The students belong to general category need to score 50 per cent marks, while 45 percent marks required for the reserved category candidates - SC, ST and OBC.

For details on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026, please visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com.