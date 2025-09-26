Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link at RRB portals soon; How to download scorecard PDF RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Link: The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC undergraduate results 2025 will be announced soon. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

The RRB NTPC UG answer key was issued on September 15, and candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 20. After reviewing the objections received on answer key, RRB will announce NTPC UG result 2025. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the RRB portals.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB portals to download scorecard

RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at RRB portals

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.