Railway RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 out at RRB portals; Direct link to download shortlisted candidates' list PDF

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the result for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP CBAT can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB ALP CBAT exam was held between July 15 and August 31 for recruitment to 9,970 ALP vacancies.

"The Test Battery-wise T-Score, Composite T-Score, Score out of 30 (30% weightage for ALP Merit), and the qualifying status of candidates who appeared in the CBAT conducted between July 15 and August 31, 2025, can be viewed by logging in through the link on the official RRB website using the Registration Number and Date of Birth," RRB notification mentioned.

"Document Verification will be held at the location mentioned in the e-call letter. Candidates will receive an Email/SMS/website link to download the e-call letter with date, reporting time, and instructions for DV and Medical Examination," it added.

RRB ALP CBT scorecard will be available for download from October 1. The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB ALP CBT scorecard PDF. Here are the RRB websites to download ALP CBT scorecard PDF-

RRB ALP CBT candidates' list 2025 PDF: How to download at RRB portals

To download RRB ALP CBT scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB ALP CBT selected candidates list PDF. RRB ALP CBT selected candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB ALP CBT shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

RRB ALP CBT candidates' list 2025 PDF: Steps to download at RRB portals

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB ALP CBT shortlisted candidates list PDF

RRB ALP CBT shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download

Save RRB ALP CBT shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on RRB ALP CBAT result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.