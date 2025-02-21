Railway RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 to be released on this date, exams in March Railway RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 will be released soon. Candidates who applied for the RPF constable recruitment exam can download their exam city slips from the official website. Check details here.

Railway RPF Constable Admit Card 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the exam city slips for constable positions today, February 21. Candidates can download Railway RRB RPF Constable exam city slip from the official website by visiting the official website of RRB Digilam i.e. rrb.digilam.com.

Candidates should note that RRB RPF Constable exam city slips are not admit cards. It is released for the convenience of students and to avoid last-minute rush. While admit cards allowed candidates to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam. The exam authority will release separate RRB RPF Constable admit cards, which will contain brief details of the exam, including the exam centre, venue, roll number, and other details. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

When will RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 be released?

RPF Constable admit card 2025 is expected to be released on February 27. Once it is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

When will RPF Constable exams be conducted?

RPF Constable exam will be conducted between March 2 and March 20 at various exam centres. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 vacancies in the Railway Protection Force. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in CBT and will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV).

How to download RPF Constable Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website of RPF.

Navigate the admit card section.

It will redirect you to a login wherein you need to enter your registration number, password, and click on 'submit'.

RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

RPF Constable Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on call letters

Enrollment Number

Name of the Candidate

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Gender

Exam Venue

Reporting Time

Examination Date

Examination Time

Photo of the Candidate

