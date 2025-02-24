Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Over 1,700 vacancies notified for constable posts - apply now! Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 notification has been released. Candidates seeking a job in the paramilitary force have a significant opportunity to apply to the Punjab Police Department. Applications can be submitted online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has invited applications for constable posts. Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications online through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is March 13, 2025.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1,746 vacancies, of which, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre. Candidates applying for these posts are advised to check eligibility, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment before submitting applications.

Vacancy Details

No. of Vacancies - 1,746

Vacancy Break-up

General/Open/Unreserved - 533 Posts

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab -133 Posts

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab - 130 Posts

Backward Classes, Punjab - 130 posts

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab - 91 Posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab - 26 Posts

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab - 26 Posts

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab - 26 Posts

Wards of Police Personnel - 26 Posts

Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab - 130 Posts

Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years. There will be upper age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves a multi-stage process- a common computer-based test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test with specified qualifying parameters, and documentation.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on the 'recruitment' tab.

It will redirect you to a notification page where you need to click on the 'Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 registration form'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 application form

Application Fee