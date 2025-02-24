Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Over 1,700 vacancies notified for constable posts - apply now!

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has invited applications for constable posts. Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications online through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is March 13, 2025.
This recruitment is being done to recruit 1,746 vacancies, of which, 1,261 vacancies are for District Police Cadre and 485 are for Armed Police Cadre. Candidates applying for these posts are advised to check eligibility, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment before submitting applications.
Vacancy Details
No. of Vacancies - 1,746
Vacancy Break-up
- General/Open/Unreserved - 533 Posts
- Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab -133 Posts
- Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab - 130 Posts
- Backward Classes, Punjab - 130 posts
- Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab - 91 Posts
- Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab - 26 Posts
- Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab - 26 Posts
- Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab - 26 Posts
- Wards of Police Personnel - 26 Posts
- Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab - 130 Posts
- Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - 13 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years. There will be upper age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
Selection Criteria
The selection process involves a multi-stage process- a common computer-based test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test with specified qualifying parameters, and documentation.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.
- Click on the 'recruitment' tab.
- It will redirect you to a notification page where you need to click on the 'Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 registration form'
- Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.
Punjab Police Recruitment 2025 application form
Application Fee
- General: Rs 1,200/-
- Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500/-
- EWS, SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: Rs 400/-