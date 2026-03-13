Punjab Police Constable registration 2026: How to apply; check eligibility criteria

New Delhi:

The Punjab Police Constable registration 2026 link is punjabpolice.gov.in, the candidates can apply for the Punjab Police Constable posts on the official portal. The last date to apply for Punjab Police Constable post is March 30. The recruitment drive will be held for 3,298 Constable vacancies.

Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

District Police Cadre - 2,522 vacancies

Armed Police Cadre - 776 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years. There will be upper age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves a multi-stage process- a common computer-based test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test with specified qualifying parameters, and documentation.

How to apply

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for Punjab Police Constable posts on the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in. To apply for Punjab Police Constable posts, candidates need to visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on Punjab Police Constable registration link. Register yourself before proceeding to the application form and after successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit. Take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on the 'recruitment' tab

It will redirect you to a notification page where you need to click on the 'Punjab Police Recruitment 2026 registration form'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026 application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General: Rs 1,200/-

Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500/-

EWS, SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: Rs 400/-

For details on Punjab Police Constable recruitment drive 2026, please visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.