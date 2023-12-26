PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2,500 vacant posts at pspcl.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 online application commences

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has started the online application process. They are recruiting for various posts of Assistant Lineman in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online by January 15, 2024. This drive is being conducted to recruit 2,500 vacancies for the post of Assistant Lineman. Candidates can check vacancy break-up eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General - 849 Posts

EWS - 250 Posts

SC/ST - 250 Posts

SC (MZB-XSM-Self/Dep.) -Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Balmiki-Ex-servicemen- Self/Dependent)- 50 Posts

SC (MZB-SP) - Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi BalmikiSports person) - 13 Posts

SC (OT) - Scheduled Caste (Others) - 250 Posts

SC (OT-XSM-Self/Dep.) - Scheduled Caste (Others-Exservicemen-Self/Dependent) -50 Posts

SC (OT-SP) - Scheduled Caste (Others-Sports person) -12 Posts

BC only - Backward Class only - 250 Posts

BC (XSM-Self/Dep.) - Backward Class (Ex-servicemenSelf/Dependent) - 50 Posts

XSM (Self/Dep.) - Ex-servicemen (Self/Dependent) - 259 Posts

PWD (PD) - Person with disability -100 Posts

SP (G) - Sports person (General) -92 Posts

FF - Freedom Fighter - 255 Posts

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Qualification

Matriculation or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade. Candidates with a Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they also have the minimum qualification, a National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidate should be between the age group of 18 to 37 years of age. There will be age relaxation in the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the online mode on or before the last. No application will be considered after the due date. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification before submitting the applications.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidate is required to pay an application fee of Rs. 944 along with bank charges. The application fee amount is for all candidates, except those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Person with Disability category. The reserved category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 590 along with bank charges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the starting date for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023?

Answer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from December 26.

2. What is the last date for submitting applications for the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023?

Answer. The last date for submitting PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 application forms is January 15.

3. How many vacancies will be filled through PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023?

Answer. A total of 2,500 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Assistant Lineman.