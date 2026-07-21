PNB LBO recruitment 2026 notification out for 545 posts; details on registration, eligibility criteria

New Delhi:

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hiring for 545 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The candidates who wish to apply for the PNB LBO post can do so on the official website - pnb.bank.in. The applications will be accepted from July 20 to August 9, 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for PNB LBO post, can do so on the official website - pnb.bank.in. To apply for PNB LBO post, candidates need to visit the official website - pnb.bank.in and click on LBO application process link. Fill details in LBO application form and upload required documents. Pay LBO application fee and click on submit. Save PNB LBO application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for PNB LBO post at pnb.bank.in

Visit the official website - pnb.bank.in

Click on PNB LBO application process link

Enter details in PNB LBO application form

Upload required documents

Pay LBO application fee and click on submit

Save PNB LBO registration form, take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee

Age limit: Individuals aged between 20 and 30 as on July 1, 2026 are eligible to apply for the role

Educational qualifications: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a university and should be proficient in the specified local language of the state they are applying for

Work experience: The applicant must have a minimum of one year of work experience in clerical or officer cadre in any commercial or regional rural bank.

Application fee: The general category candidate needs to pay Rs 1180 inclusive of all taxes. For the Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled tribe (ST), and physically disabled candidates (PWD), the application fee has been fixed at Rs 59.

Selection process: The selection procedure will include an online written test, document screening, local language proficiency test (LLPT), personal interview, and document verification.

The recruitment drive covers various states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

For more details on PNB LBO recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - pnb.bank.in.

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