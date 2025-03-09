PM Modi visits AIIMS to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, prays for speedy recovery Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi early on Sunday, March 9, 2025, after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to inquire about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The 73-year-old Vice President had been admitted to the hospital early in the morning after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness.

PM Modi offered his prayers for Dhankhar’s speedy recovery and well-being, expressing his concern in an X post, stating, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”

Vice President Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) around 2 am under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable and under close observation by a team of medical experts.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also visited AIIMS to check on Dhankhar’s health, reflecting the government's concern for his well-being during this critical time.

Dhankhar, who assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022, has had a long and distinguished political career. Born on July 18, 1951, in Kalibanga, Rajasthan, he previously served as the Governor of West Bengal before being elected Vice President.

A seasoned lawyer and social worker, he has been active in politics for several decades, holding positions in various political parties, including Janata Dal, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Before his tenure as Vice President, Dhankhar represented the Jhunjhunu constituency in the 9th Lok Sabha and served in various important roles, including as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and the Governor of West Bengal. His political career has been marked by his deep commitment to legal and social reforms.

As of now, Vice President Dhankhar is being closely monitored by doctors at AIIMS, and the nation awaits further updates on his health condition.

