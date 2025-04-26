PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 51,000 youths, focuses on job creation Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 youths, highlighting the government's commitment to job creation and emphasising increased employment opportunities across various sectors.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 youths, marking a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to job creation. Through a video conferencing session, the Prime Minister handed over the appointment letters to newly recruited employees across various government departments and organisations.

Following the distribution, PM Modi addressed the recruits, emphasizing the government's continuous focus on enhancing employment opportunities for the youth.

In line with his promise to prioritize job creation, the 15th edition of the Employment Fair (Rojgar Mela) was held across 47 locations nationwide, providing a platform for the recruitment of young talent in various sectors.

New recruits join key government ministries

The newly selected employees will join central government departments and ministries such as the Revenue Department, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Postal Department, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

Focus on expanding employment opportunities

During his address, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that his government is taking several proactive steps to increase employment and self-employment opportunities. He said, “This is an unprecedented time with ample opportunities for the youth of India.” He further added that India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, as highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Employment opportunities will increase in every sector,” he stated, citing the record production and export figures in the automobile and footwear industries that have generated large-scale employment.

Increased female participation in workforce

PM Modi also highlighted the rising participation of women across various sectors. He pointed out that three out of the top five candidates in this year's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination were women. Additionally, over 10 crore women are working in more than 90 lakh self-help groups, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

“The youth of this decade has driven the advancement of technology, data, and innovation, propelling India forward,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that the contribution of young people is instrumental in the nation’s progress and growth, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology and innovation.

Commitment to future growth

With a clear focus on ensuring continued growth and job creation, Prime Minister Modi’s government is actively working towards building a robust ecosystem that fosters opportunities for the youth. Through initiatives such as the Employment Fair and the distribution of appointment letters, the government is reinforcing its pledge to create a future where every young individual has the opportunity to contribute to India’s development.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to strengthen India’s workforce and build an inclusive, sustainable economy that benefits all citizens.