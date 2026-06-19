Over 'two months', how long do we have to wait for KVS recruitment result? Aspirants seek CBSE clarification

New Delhi:

KVS, NVS aspirants have shared their frustrations over social media as candidates pointed that they are waiting for over three months to get recruitment exam result. The KVS, NVS tier two exam was held between March 27 and 31, EMRS tier two exam conducted on March 20, but the result is yet to be announced.

What are anxious aspirants saying?

An anxious aspirant posted on X, "Dear CBSE, Please release the most awaited results of emrs KVS NVS TIER-2. It has been more than 70 days. Now the delay is Causing unexpected assumptions in the mind of students. Please help with this."

"Three months have passed since the tier 2 exams of Kvs Nvs and Emrs but we're still waiting for the results. Please release the results or at least give us the dates for kvs nvs interview and Emrs dv," another user posted on X.

Anxious students keen to know CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026

Over 1.6 lakh students who had applied for CBSE 12th re-evaluation are anxious to know their result as the delay is affecting their college admission process. The CBSE 12th re-evaluation portal was earlier closed on June 7.

Students are taking on social media and also mailing CBSE to get an update on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation exam result 2026. A CBSE aspirant posted on X - "I had sent more then 10 mails to CBSE that my college counselling is on 12 JUNE please re-evaluate my answer sheets and update my status before 12 june no reply from CBSE yet it is compulsory to show your marks on counselling. Please CBSE."

Another X user posted, "What do you expect these children to do? They are frustrated, anxious and deeply disappointed. Colleges and universities are demanding updated revaluation scores, but who will tell them that #CBSE has not even announced a confirmed timeline for releasing them?

Every passing day increases uncertainty, affecting admissions and the future of thousands of students. This is not just an administrative delay, it is a delay in young lives moving forward.

How long will students be expected to suffer because of systemic failures? How long will parents and children be asked to remain silent and accept uncertainty?

Our children deserve clarity, accountability, and timely action. Their future cannot be held hostage to delays."

Earlier, Supreme Court has also pulled up CBSE for the delay in announcing CBSE 12th improvement exam results. The court asked CBSE to come up with a concrete plan to resolve this issue. The petition was filed by a student based in Saudi Arabia, whose admission process got affected due to the delay in announcing 12th re-evaluation result.

Also Read | CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 when? Anxious students keen to know as delay affecting college admissions