OTET result 2026 OUT at bseodisha.ac.in; 64.48% candidates clear exam

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for the BSE Odisha OTET exam 2026 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. A total of 64.48 per cent candidates cleared the OTET exam successfully this year.

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 was held on July 5 and the provisional answer key got released on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in on July 24. The candidates got opportunity to raise objections on answer key, after review the final answer key and results got released.

How to download OTET scorecard at bseodisha.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download OTET scorecard. To download OTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- bseodisha.ac.in and click on OTET scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, mobile number as the login credentials. BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OTET scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, mobile number as the required credentials for login

BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSE Odisha OTET scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

How to download BSE Odisha OTET merit list PDF at bseodisha.ac.in

The candidates can check and download BSE Odisha OTET toppers list PDF on the official portal- bseodisha.ac.in. To download OTET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in and click on OTET toppers list PDF link. BSE OTET toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save OTET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in Click on OTET toppers list PDF link OTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save OTET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSE Odisha OTET result 2026, please visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.

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