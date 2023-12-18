OSSSC Recruitment 2023-24: Pharmacist & Multipurpose Health Worker notification out, Apply Online from Dec 22

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY OSSSC Recruitment 2023-24 Notification out for MHW and Pharmacist Posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2023-24: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) and pharmacist. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online from December 22 to January 16, 2024. The application window will remain active till January 20, 2024.

This drive is being done to recruit 2,453 vacancies of which, 1,002 vacancies are for Pharmacists and 1,451 are for Multi Purpose Health Workers (Male). Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, experience, selection procedure, and other details below.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist, Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) - Candidates must have cleared the class 12th exam from the Science stream under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/equivalent and Diploma in Pharmacy/B.Pharma from government medical colleges and hospitals of the state/any recognized private institutions approved by AICTE and exam conducted by Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Age Limit - Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as of 1st January 2023.

Selection Criteria for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) and Pharmacist Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, followed by counselling, document verification.

Pay Scale

Pharmacist - Pay Scale 25500-81100, Pay Matrix Level -7, cell -01

Multi-Health Worker (Male) - Pay Scale 21700-69100, Pay Matrix Level - 5, Cell - 01

How to apply?

Go to the official website, osssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Pharmacist & Multipurpose Health Worker notification'

It will redirect you to a new window

Register yourself and proceed with your application process

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

