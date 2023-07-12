Oil India admit card 2023 released on oil-india.com, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oil India admit card 2023 for various posts out

Oil India admit card 2023 has been released for recruitment to the various posts against the advertisement number HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website of Oil India - oil-india.com using their credentials on the login page.

In order to download Oil India admit card 2023, candidates are required to key in their username and password. The direct link to the hall tickets is given below.

Oil India admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Oil-India - oil-india.com Click on the notification link that reads, '‘Download Admit Card’ given against ‘Download Admit card for various posts (Advertisement no. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66 DATED 28/03/2023)’ It will redirect you to the new page where you need to enter your user name, password and click on the login page Oil India admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save Oil India admit card 2023 for future reference

Oil India admit card 2023 direct download link

This drive is being conducted to recruit various posts in Grades III, V, and VI. A total of 187 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to download and save their hall tickets for future use. No candidate will be allowed without the admit cards and identity proof inside the hall ticket. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the details mentioned on the admit card.

Oil India admit card 2023: Check Exam Pattern

The Oil India Various Posts exam consists of 100 questions covering English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability, and relevant technical knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the trade. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There will be no negative marking on marking incorrect answers. Candidates can directly download their hall tickets by clicking on the provided link.