OICL's fake recriutment notification goes viral, company issues clarification

Image Source : @ORIENTALINSURANCE.ORG.IN "It has come to our notice that a notification in respect of recruitment of 300 posts of Administrative Officer in various streams has been published in social network," OICL said in its notification.

A fake notification issued by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, OICL AO has gone viral on the internet and OICL has released a word of caution for job seekers regarding the fake notice.

Busting the fake recruitment, OICL issued a notification which said, "It has come to our notice that a notification in respect of recruitment of 300 posts of Administrative Officer in various streams has been published in social network. In this connection, all concerned are informed that Oriental Insurance Company has not published any such notification in any platform of social network, newspapers, etc."

The company further stated, "Public is cautioned in this regard not to take cognizance of such recruitment advertisement being published in the name of Oriental Insurance Company Limited."

Stating that the recruitment notification was fake OICL put up on its website, "Job seekers are advised to rely only upon the recruitment notification released on the official website. In case, any recruitment notification is released in the Newspaper, candidates are advised to cross-check the same on the official website. Candidates can also contact the respective organization via Email or contact number to confirm the recruitment update."

OICL, which is a public sector undertaking Indian general insurance firm, has been offering financial services in India since 12th September 1947. The organization conducts its selection process in three stages depending on the posts. The stages include Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds.

