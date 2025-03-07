Odisha Police Group B Recruitment 2025 exam postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, new dates soon Odisha Police Group B Recruitment 2025 exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The new exam dates will be communicated in due course.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the upcoming recruitment exam for Group B posts. The exam was scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9 at various centers across the state. The board has not disclosed the reason for cancelling the exam. According to PTI, the state government postponed the written exam for the recruitment of Group B posts in the police department due to "unavoidable circumstances." Once finalized, it will be communicated to job aspirants through the official website. candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of Odisha Police for latest updates.

Several aspirants, however, had raised objections over the conduct of two written examinations for Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) and Group-B posts in the police department on March 9. The aspirants had demanded the postponement of at least one test.

933 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment aims to fill 933 vacancies in the police department, including 609 sub-inspector posts, 253 SI (armed) posts, 47 station officer (fire service) posts and 24 assistant jailor posts. The selection of the candidates will be done through multiple stages, including written exam, physical standards, physical efficiency test, medical exam, and document verification.