Odisha govt to hire 5,989 nurses; check OSSSC nursing officer eligibility criteria, selection process, details

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released recruitment notification for nursing officer posts. The OSSSC recruitment drive is being held for 5,989 nursing officer posts (District cadre Group C) under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Odisha government.

The OSSSC nursing officer application process will commence on June 13, the candidates can apply for OSSSC nursing officer post on the official website - osssc.gov.in till July 13.

How to apply for OSSSC nursing officer post at osssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for OSSSC nursing officer post. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - osssc.gov.in and click on OSSSC nursing officer post link. Fill the OSSSC nursing officer application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save OSSSC nursing officer application form pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - osssc.gov.in

Click on OSSSC nursing officer application process link

Fill the OSSSC nursing officer registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save OSSSC nursing officer application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The candidates must possess a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or a B.Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised institution. They need to pass Class 7 or above with Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 38 years. The minimum age required to apply for Odisha Nursing officer post is 21 years.

Selection process

The OSSSC nursing officer selection process will consist of a written exam followed by document verification.

Paper pattern

The OSSSC nursing officer written test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Out of the total 100 MCQs, 60 will be from GNM/B.Sc, Nursing subjects, practical nursing skills - 25, arithmetic - 10, English - 5.

The exam durations is two hours. 0.25 marks will be deducted for incorrect answer.

Salary

The candidates will be placed under level 8 of the Odisha Revised Scales. The pay scale varies from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

For details on OSSSC nursing officer recruitment, please visit the official website - osssc.gov.in.