NICL AO Mains Result 2025 OUT at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in; How to download marksheet PDF

NICL AO Mains Result 2025: The candidates can check the result on the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The qualified candidates list with roll numbers is available on the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

New Delhi:

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the AO Mains Result 2025 for various disciplines- Generalists, Legal, Information Technology (IT), Finance, Doctors (MBBS), and Automobile Engineers. The candidates who had appeared for the NICL AO Mains exam held on August 31 can check the result on the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The qualified candidates list with roll numbers is available on the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

To download NICL AO Mains shortlisted candidates' list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in and click on merit list PDF link. NICL AO Mains merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save NICL AO Mains merit list PDF and take a print out. 

NICL AO Mains merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in 

  • Visit the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in 
  •  Click on NICL AO Mains merit list 2025 PDF link 
  • NICL AO Mains toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save NICL AO Mains merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

The qualifying candidates in the NICL AO Mains exam will appear for the interview round. The interview will commence from November 26. Here are the details of interview venues- 

North 

NICL, DELHI REGIONAL OFFICE-II,

2ND Floor, Core III, Scope Minar Laxmi Nagar (Near Nirman Vihar Metro

Station), New Delhi- 110092 

West 

NICL, Mumbai Regional Office- III

Royal Insurance Building, 12, J Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai,
Maharashtra - 400020 

South 

NICL, Chennai Regional Office,

Second Floor, Hamid Buildings Annexe, 190, Anna Salai, Chennai,
Tamil Nadu - 600006

East 

NICL, Head Office 

Premises NO.18-0374, Plot No. CBD-81, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal -
700156. 

For details on NICL AO Mains Result 2025, please visit the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

