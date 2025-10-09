NIACL AO prelims result 2025 out at newindia.co.in; How to download scorecard PDF NIACL AO prelims result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the NIACL AO prelims exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- newindia.co.in.

New Delhi:

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has announced the result for Administrative Officer (AO) Phase 1 preliminary exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the NIACL AO prelims exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- newindia.co.in. The NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF. To download NIACL AO prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- newindia.co.in and click on scorecard link. Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

NIACL AO prelims scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at newindia.co.in

Visit the official website- newindia.co.in

Click on NIACL AO prelims scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth as the required credentials for login

NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NIACL AO prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

The candidates who had cleared the prelims exam have to appear for the phase two examination. The NIACL AO phase two exam is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2025. The call letter will be available for download three to four days before the exam. NIACL AO phase two hall ticket once released, will be available on the official website- newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Mains Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NIACL AO exam, please visit the official website- newindia.co.in.