NIACL AO Mains admit card date 2025: When will NIACL AO Mains hall ticket be out?

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will soon release the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) mains exam 2025. The NIACL AO mains hall ticket link is newindia.co.in, the candidates can check and download the admit card PDF on the official website- newindia.co.in. The NIACL Mains hall ticket 2025 login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth. NIACL Mains exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 29.

The candidates can follow these steps to download NIACL AO Mains hall ticket PDF. To download NIACL AO Mains hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- newindia.co.in and click on NIACL AO Mains admit card PDF link. Use registration number, roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. NIACL AO Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download. Save NIACL AO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

NIACL AO Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF: Steps to download at newindia.co.in

Visit the official website - newindia.co.in

Click on NIACL AO Mains admit card 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

NIACL AO Mains admit card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save NIACL AO Mains hall ticket PDF in desktop/ laptop

Take a hard copy out of it.

NIACL AO Mains hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Earlier, NIACL AO preliminary exam result 2025 was earlier released on the official website- newindia.co.in, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the official portal- newindia.co.in. The NIACL AO prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number and date of birth.

NIACL AO Mains Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NIACL AO Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- newindia.co.in.