NHSCRL job opportunities ahead of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; check vacancies, eligibility criteria

New Delhi:

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSCRL) has released recruitment opportunities for 224 posts including Junior Engineer, Deputy Junior Engineer, controllers, train managers, station managers, depot controllers, operation controllers and personnel for signalling, telecom, rolling stock, electrical systems and automatic fare collection. The last date to apply for NHSCRL vacancies is July 14, candidates can apply online on the official website - www.nhsrcl.in.

These posts are for multiple departments including operations, maintenance, safety and infotech for the India’ first bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

Key details on NHSCRL recruitment 2026



Vacancies: The Junior level vacancies include 31 posts in civil/track, 47 in electrical, 20 in signalling and telecom, 14 in rolling stock-electrical, three in rolling stock-mechanical, 55 for train manager/station manager/depot controller/operations controller and five in automatic fare collection systems. The Deputy Engineer-level vacancies include 18 posts in civil/track, four in electrical, five in signalling and telecom, three in rolling stock and four in operations.



Eligibility Criteria: The applicants must be under 45 years of age and should hold an appropriate diploma, BE or B.Tech with a minimum of 3 years of relevant post qualification experience. Although, the recruitment eligibility depends on the specific post.

Pay scale: The pay scale of the job depends on the position but generally it varies from Rs 40,000 to 1,25,000 for Junior Engineers to over Rs. 30 LPA for senior managers.

How to apply for NHSCRL recruitment 2026

The candidates can apply online on the official portal - nhsrcl.in where you need to register, fill out the detailed form, upload your documents and submit your application fee (if applicable) before the designated deadline.

NHSCRL recruitment 2026: Steps to apply at nhsrcl.in

Visit the official website - nhsrcl.in

Click on NHSCRL application form PDF link

Register with your valid email and phone number. Log in and fill your personal details regarding educational and professional details and upload the required documents

Pay the required application fee online and download the final confirmation page for your records

Take a print out to be used for further reference.

For details on NHSCRL recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - nhsrcl.in.

-With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.

Also Read | SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 probationary officers; check eligibility criteria, age limit, details