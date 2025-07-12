NCERT Recruitment 2025: Walk-in-interview for various posts, earn up to 1 lakh without exam, details here NCERT has invited applications for various positions under PAB and PAC approved projects. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms using QR codes, provided by the recruiting body. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts, including, Senior Consultant (Academic), Consultant (Academic), Consultant (Technical), Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager, Senior Research Fellow/Senior Research Associate, Senior Project Associate (Technical), Junior Project Fellow, Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer, System Analyst, 3D Graphic Developer/Animator/ Graphic Designer, Content Developer (Academic), Content Developer (Technical). Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview by submitting their application forms through a QR code provided by the recruiting body. No candidate will be allowed to fill out the form before or after the specified period.

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 72

Post-wise breakup

Senior Consultant (Academic) - 05 Posts

Consultant (Academic) -21 Posts

Consultant (Technical)- 04 Posts

Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager– 01 Post

Senior Research Fellow/Senior Research Associate - 03 Posts

Senior Project Associate (Technical)– 01 Post

Junior Project Fellow– 22 Posts

Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer– 01 Post

System Analyst– 01 Post

3D Graphic Developer/Animator/ Graphic Designer– 7 Posts

Content Developer (Academic)– 05 Posts

Content Developer (Technical)– 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant (Academic), Consultant (Academic): Post-Graduation in relevant subjects with qualifications as per UGC Guidelines for Assistant Professor at entry level

Consultant (Technical)- Four years Graduate degree or a Master's degree in any branch of Engineering with 55% marks.

Sr. Consultant/Social Media Manager– PG in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Digital Journalism/Electronic Media/ Advertising and Public Relation Diploma/ or PG in any subject along with Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Mass Communication/ Journalism etc. with minimum 55% from recognized university.

Senior Research Fellow/Senior Research Associate - PG with 55% Marks in relevant discipline or equivalent qualifications.

Senior Project Associate (Technical)– PG in relevant subject areas with at least 55 % marks or equivalent.

Junior Project Fellow– PG in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks for General and 50% in case of SC, ST, PH

Data Analyst/ Mobile App Developer– Post-Graduation in Science/Computer Science/ Computer Application or equivalent with minimum 55% marks OR Graduate with 55% marks or equivalent and two-year PG Diploma in Computer Application with 55% marks from any recognized institution.

System Analyst– Master's Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Electronics as a special subject from the recognized university or equivalent.

3D Graphic Developer/Animator/ Graphic Designer– Graduation in fine arts/graphic design/design/ Animation/applied arts or equivalent (4 years Degree) OR Graduate degree in any discipline with one year diploma in Graphics/Animations/ computer application/ Media production and management/ Mass Communication from any recognized institutions.

Content Developer (Academic)– PG with 55% Marks in relevant discipline or equivalent qualifications.

Content Developer (Technical)– Four year's Graduate degree or a Master's degree in any branch of Engineering with 55% marks.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications by scanning the designated QR code(s) within the specified date and time allotted for each category of posts. Applications submitted after the stipulated time period for any post will not be entertained. Candidates will have to report for the interview on the fixed date by 9.00 a.m. (No candidate will be allowed to report after 10.00 A.M (those who have already filled the form)) to Chacha Nehru Bhawan, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi-110016 with copies of original certificates and testimonials for verification.