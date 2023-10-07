NCERT Non-Teaching Staff Admit Card 2023 OUT at ncert.nic.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCERT issues admit card for Non-Teaching Staff recruitment exam

NCERT Admit Card 2023: The National Council of Education Research and Training, NCERT has issued the admit card for LDC, Assistant Recruitment 2023 on October 6. Candidates who have applied for the NCERT Non-Teaching posts recruitment can download their hall ticket from the official website-- ncert.nic.in. In order to access and download the admit card, candidates will have to key in their NCERT form number and date of birth.

CBSE will conduct the online computer based test (CBT) for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Assistant on October 19 in two shifts. The online exam for recruitment to the post of LDC will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM for a duration of 120 minutes. Whereas, the recruitment exam for Assistant post will be held from 4:30 PM to 7 PM for a duration of 150 minutes.

NCERT admit card is an important document and candidates must carry a hard copy of it along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. The admit card will consist of details such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo, signature, date of birth, exam date, exam timings, centre address and exam day guidelines, among other details.

How to Download NCERT Non-Teaching Staff Admit Card 2023

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download their admit card online from the official website.

Visit the official website or NCERT at ncert.nic.in On the homepage, go to the 'Vacancies' section and click on the Non-Academic tab Next, find and click on the link available for the NCERT Non-Teaching Exam 2023 A new window will open, where candidates have to key in their credentials such as NCERT form number and date of birth The NCERT admit card PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: NCERT Non-Teaching Staff Admit Card 2023