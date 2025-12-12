Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for CSA, PO, SO posts at nainitalbank.bank.in Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for Nainital Bank post-wise vacancies can do so on the official website- www.nainitalbank.bank.in. The recruitment drive will be held for a total of 185 vacancies.

New Delhi:

The Nainital Bank Limited has released a recruitment notification for clerical and officer positions. The candidates who wish to apply for Nainital Bank post-wise vacancies can do so on the official website- www.nainitalbank.bank.in. The recruitment drive will be held for a total of 185 vacancies in various posts include Customer Service Associate (CSA)/Clerical roles, Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I, and Specialist Officer positions in Grade/Scale-I/II.

The Nainital Bank recruitment application window will remain open till January 1, 2026. To apply for Nainital Bank post-wise vacancies, candidates need to visit the official website- nainitalbank.bank.in and select the post you wish to apply. Then fill details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Nainital Bank application form PDF and take a print out.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply at nainitalbank.bank.in

Visit the official website- nainitalbank.bank.in

Click on Nainital Bank application process link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save Nainital Bank registration form PDF for the applied post

Take Nainital Bank applied post registration form PDF and take a print out.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The candidates need to possess a graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university.

Age limit

Customer Service Associates- The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 32 years. For details on post-wise age limit, please visit the official website- nainitalbank.bank.in.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam. The shortlisted candidates will then undergo medical fitness test and document verification.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

Clerk: The salary of the Clerk will be between Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480. The candidates will be entitled for DA, other allowances.

PO & SO (Grade 1): The candidates may get a salary upto Rs 85,920. They are entitled for DA, other allowances.

SO (Grade II): The candidate's salary will be upto Rs 93,000.

For details on Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- nainitalbank.bank.in.