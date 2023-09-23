NABARD Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 150 Assistant Manager posts at nabard.org, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NABARD Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

NABARD Assistant Manager Vacancy 2023: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will close the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) today, September 23. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 through the official website of NABARD- nabard.org.

NABARD is conducting the Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ recruitment process to fill a total of 150 posts in the organisation. As per the official schedule, the phase 1 preliminary examination will be conducted on 16 October 2023. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will have to pay Rs 150 as an application fee, while all other candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

NABARD Assistant Manager Vacancy: Educational Qualification

To apply for Assistant Manager posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks from any recognized university/institute. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for this recruitment.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

First of all go to the official website of NABARD, nabard.org.

After this click on the career link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the online application link for Assistant Manager.

After this click on the registration link and register yourself.

Once done, log in to the account.

Now fill the application form and upload reqwuired documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

At last download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

