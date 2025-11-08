NABARD Grade A registration 2025 begins at nabard.org; know how to apply NABARD Grade A registration 2025: The candidates can apply for NABARD Grade A post on the official website- www.nabard.org till November 30. Check eligibility criteria, selection process.

New Delhi:

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Grade A (Assistant Manager) registration has been started, the candidates who wish to apply for NABARD Grade A post can do so on the official website- www.nabard.org. The candidates can apply for Grade A post on the official website- www.nabard.org till November 30.

NABARD Grade A recruitment is being held for various specialised streams including Finance, Agriculture, Engineering, HR, and Rajbhasha. To apply for NABARD Grade A post, candidates need to visit the official website- nabard.org and click on NABARD Grade A application process link. Enter details in the NABARD Grade A application form and upload required documents. Pay NABARD Grade A application fee and click on submit. Save NABARD Grade A application form PDF and take a print out.

NABARD Grade A Registration 2025: Steps to apply at nabard.org

Visit the official website- nabard.org

Click on NABARD Grade A application process link

Fill NABARD Grade A application form with details

Pay NABARD Grade A application fee and click on submit

Save NABARD Grade A application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Chartered Accountant: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree and ICAI membership.

Finance: The candidates should possess BBA/BMS (Finance/Banking), MBA/PGDM (Finance), achelor of Financial & Investment Analysis.

Computer: The candidates should possess Bachelor’s or Master’s in CS, IT, Electronics, Data Science, ML, AI.

For post-wise details on eligibility criteria, please visit the official website- nabard.org.

Application fee

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 800. For the reserved category candidates- SC/ST/PWBD, the application fee is Rs 150

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application process date: November 8 Last date to apply online: November 30 Last date to pay application fee: November 30.

For details on NABARD Grade A recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- www.nabard.org.