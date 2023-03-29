MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 registration ends today; Direct link to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 application last date today

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will conclude the application process for Madhya Pradesh Group 5 recruitment 2023 today, March 29. Candidates who have not yet applied for MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023 can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make necessary changes in their MPPEB Group 5 application form till April 8, 2023. A total of 4,792 vacancies are to be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The group 5 recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on June 17 in two shifts for a duration of two hours. The first shift will be held in the morning from 9 AM to 11 AM and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12 exam and hold a diploma in related trade are eligible to apply for the MPPEB Group 5 recruitment examination. The minimum age limit to register for the exam is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation is available for the reserved category candidates.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the Group 5 application link available on the homepage.

Fill up the application form as instructed.

Next, upload relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and finally submit the online application form.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link: MPPEB Group 5 Recruitment 2023 application form