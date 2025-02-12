MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last date extended for over 10, 000 vacancies - direct link, salary, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP Teacher Recruitment registration's last date extended

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025 registration: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to the teacher positions. According to the official announcement, the last date for submitting the application form is February 20. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was February 12. This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,578 vacancies of teachers in various subjects. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test. Candidates can submit their application forms before the last date.



MP Teacher Recruitment 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MPESB, esb.mp.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the ' MP Teacher Recruitment 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to the login window.

You need to first register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025 registration link



MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Salary

Candidates will receive a salary based on their respective positions along with a dearness allowance. Secondary teachers, including those specializing in sports, music, singing, and playing, will get a monthly salary of Rs 32,800 plus dearness allowance. Meanwhile, the Primary Teachers specialising in subjects such as sports, music, singing, playing and dance will get a salary of Rs 25, 300 plus dearness allowance.

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process involves three stages, including the written Examination, Document Verification and Medical Examination. For more details, visit the official website for latest updates.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years. There will be an upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes for five years.

Application Fee