MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 7,500 posts; Check eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale

The Madhya Pradesh, MP Police Constable recruitment drive has been commenced to fill up 7,500 posts. The candidates who wish to apply for MP Police Constable posts can do so on the official website- esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply for MP Police Constable post is September 29.

To apply for MP Police Constable posts, candidates need to visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in. Click on MP Police Constable registration link. Fill MP Police Constable application form with details. Upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save MP Police Constable application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MP Police Constable Registration 2025: Steps to apply at esb.mp.gov.in

Visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in

Click on MP Police Constable application link

Now fill MP Police Constable application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Save MP Police Constable application form PDF in desktop/ laptop

Take a hard copy out of it.

MP Police Constable Application Fee

MP Police Constable application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 500, while Rs 250 for the reserved category candidates- SC/ST/OBC/EWS.

MP Police Constable Selection Process

MP Police Constable exam will be held in three stages- online written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification.

MP Police Constable Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate is 18 years, while maximum age is 33 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation of upto 5 years.

MP Police Constable Exam Date

MP Police Constable exam is scheduled to be held on October 30. The Constable exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

MP Police Constable Exam Cities

MP Police Constable Exam will be conducted in eleven cities- Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.

MP Police Constable Pay Scale

The selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 19,500 to 62,000 per month.

For details on MP Police Constable recruitment, please visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in.