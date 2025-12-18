MHA IB SA result 2025 out at mha.gov.in; how to download merit list PDF MHA IB SA result 2025: MHA IB SA result 2025 has been declared. Know how to download merit list PDF

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/ Executive Examination 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download IB SA merit list PDF on the official website- mha.gov.in. MHA IB SA exam was held on September 29 and 30, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download MHA IB SA merit list 2025 PDF. To download MHA IB SA merit list 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on MHA IB SA toppers list PDF link. MHA IB SA merit list with roll number will appear on your screen. Save MHA IB SA merit list PDF and take a print out.

MHA IB SA Final Answer Key 2025: How to download at mha.gov.in



MHA IB SA final answer key 2025 will be available soon on the official website- mha.gov.in. To check and download MHA IB Security Assistant merit list, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on MHA IB Security Assistant merit list PDF. MHA IB Security Assistant merit list PDF will be available for download. Save MHA IB Security Assistant toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on MHA IB SA exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.