MHA IB SA MT admit card 2025 out at mha.gov.in; how to download MHA IB SA MT admit card 2025: MHA IB SA MT hall ticket link is mha.gov.in, know how to download. IB SA MT exam is scheduled to be held on October 30.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit card for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant Motor Transport (SA MT) exam 2025. The candidates can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- mha.gov.in. The IB SA hall ticket login credentials are- User ID and password. IB SA MT exam is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IB SA MT hall ticket PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- User ID and password. IB SA MT hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IB SA MT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

MHA IB SA MT hall ticket PDF: Steps to download at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on IB SA MT hall ticket PDF link

Enter User ID and password as the required login credentials

IB SA MT hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save IB SA MT admit card PDF and take a print out.

IB SA MT hall ticket PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, details.

MHA IB SA MT Exam Centre Guidelines

Reporting time: IB SA MT exam will be held in four shifts; shift one from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, shift two- 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, shift three- 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, shift four- 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm. The reporting time for shift one is 7 am, shift two- 10 am, shift three- 1 pm, shift four- 4 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

The recruitment drive is being held for 455 SA MT vacancies. The shortlisted candidates for the post will be in the pay scale between Rs 21,700 to 69,100, plus admissible Central Government allowances.

For details on MHA IB SA MT exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.