MHA IB JIO answer key 2025: How to download at mha.gov.in IB JIO answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download the IB JIO answer key PDF on the MHA portal- mha.gov.in. Know how to download answer key and raise objections.

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau Junior Intelligence Officer (IB JIO) answer key will be available soon on the official website- mha.gov.in, the candidates can check and download the answer key PDF on the MHA portal. The IB JIO exam was held on October 15.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download IB JIO answer key 2025 PDF. To download IB JIO answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on IB JIO answer key 2025 PDF link. IB JIO answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IB JIO answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

IB JIO answer key 2025 at mha.gov.in: How to raise objections

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on IB JIO answer key 2025 objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF '

Pay answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save IB JIO answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check marks through IB JIO unofficial answer key 2025

The IB JIO unofficial answer key is available on various portals. The candidates who wish to check marks can download the IB JIO unofficial answer key from the portals. To download IB JIO unofficial answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the portals and click on unofficial answer key 2025 PDF link. IB JIO unofficial answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IB JIO unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. The candidates can check marks through the downloaded IB JIO unofficial answer key PDF.

IB JIO result and final answer key 2025 pdf will be announced on the official website- mha.gov.in after reviewing the objections raised on the answer key. IB JIO scorecard PDF once released, the candidates can check and download the scorecard on the official website- mha.gov.in.

For details on IB JIO exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.