MHA IB ACIO city intimation slip 2025 out for Tier 2 exam; how to download at mha.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for tier 2 exam. The IB ACIO tier two city intimation slip link is mha.gov.in, the candidates can check and download tier 2 city slip on the MHA portal. The MHA IB ACIO tier two exam is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026.

The candidates can check and download MHA IB ACIO tier two city intimation slip on the official portal- mha.gov.in. To download MHA IB ACIO tier two city intimation slip 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on IB ACIO city intimation slip pdf link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IB ACIO tier two city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save MHA IB ACIO tier two city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

The MHA IB ACIO tier two admit card 2025 will be released by January 7 and the download hall ticket link is mha.gov.in. To download MHA IB ACIO tier two hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on IB ACIO hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MHA IB ACIO tier two hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MHA IB ACIO tier two hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive positions. The selection process will be carried out in three phases: Tier I, Tier II, and a personal interview. With the release of the city slip, candidates are just one step away from downloading their admit cards.

For details on MHA IB ACIO exam 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.