Meghalaya Police recruitment exam result 2025 out for various posts; how to check at megpolice.gov.in

The Central Recruitment Board (CRB), Meghalaya Police has announced the written test result for various posts in Meghalaya Police. The candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the result on the official website- megpolice.gov.in.

The Meghalaya Police conducted the written exam for various posts including Driver Fireman, Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic, MPRO Operator, Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Signal/BN Operator, Armed Branch Constable/Battalion Constable/MPRO GD/Constable Handyman and Driver Constable.

The candidates who had appeared for the Meghalaya Police written test can check the result on the official website- megpolice.gov.in. To check Meghalaya Police written test result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- megpolice.gov.in and click on post-wise written test result link. Meghalaya Police post-wise candidates with marks list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save Meghalaya Police post-wise candidates with marks list PDF and take a print out.

Meghalaya Police exam result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list

Visit the official website- megpolice.gov.in

Click on Meghalaya Police shortlisted candidates list PDF link

Meghalaya Police shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Meghalaya Police shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

The Meghalaya Police recruitment board also released the list of candidates whose marksheets could not be evaluated due to incorrect markings in the OMR sheets. "There are candidates whose roll numbers do not appear in the results as their OMR sheets could not be evaluated due to incorrect markings/ entries in the OMR sheets," the official notification mentioned.

Candidates having any query relating to the written results may clarify at the CRB office, Shillong or contact the helpline number - 6033164273 during office hours, within 7 days of publication of results. They are to bring along original written test Admit Card and triplicate copy of OMR sheet to authenticate their candidature, it added.

The qualified candidates in the Meghalaya Police written test will now appear for the personal interview. The candidates who qualify for the Personal Interview in all the posts will be shortlisted and the dates of the Personal Interview will be notified shortly in the official website, read the notification.

