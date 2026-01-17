MAHA TET result 2025 out at mahatet.in; how to download scorecard PDF MAHA TET result 2025: Candidates who wish to raise objection on MAHA TET result 2025 can do so on the official portal- mahatet.in till January 21. Know how to download MAHA TET scorecard 2025 PDF.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download MAHA TET scorecard 2025 PDF on the official website- mahatet.in. Candidates who wish to raise objection on MAHA TET result 2025 can do so on the official portal- mahatet.in till January 21 (6 PM). MAHA TET was held on November 23, a total of 2.03 lakh (2,03,334) candidates applied to appear for paper one, while 1.79 lakh (1,79,333) candidates for paper two.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download MAHA TET result 2025. To download MAHA TET result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mahatet.in and click on MAHA TET result 2025 link. MAHA TET result 2025 having roll number of the qualified candidates will be available for download on the screen in PDF format. Save MAHA TET result 2025 in PDF format and take a print out.

Visit the official website- mahatet.in

Click on MAHA TET result 2025 link

MAHA TET result 2025 with roll number of the qualified candidates will be available for download on the screen

Save MAHA TET result 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MAHA TET qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for the general category is 60 per cent, while 55 per cent for the reserved category candidates- OBC/SC/ST/PwD.

MAHA TET paper pattern

MAHA TET 2025 has two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers conducted on the same day in different timelines. The first paper held from 10.30 am to 1 p and the second from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam conducted in pen and paper mode wherein candidates need to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. There will be 150 questions in the exam carrying one mark each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The question paper sets in nine languages including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Hindi.

For details on MAHA TET result 2025, please visit the official website- mahatet.in.