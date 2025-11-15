MAHA TET admit card 2025 out at mahatet.in; how to download MAHA TET admit card 2025: MAHA TET admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website- mahatet.in. MAHA TET 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 23.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF on the official website- mahatet.in. MAHA TET 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 23, the paper one will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm, while paper two from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates can follow these steps to download MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF. To download MAHA TET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- mahatet.in and click on MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download, save MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF: How to download at mahatet.in

Visit the official website- mahatet.in

Click on MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MAHA TET admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MAHA TET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

MAHA TET 2025 Paper Pattern

MAHA TET 2025 will have two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers will be conducted on the same day in different timelines. The first paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 p and the second from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode wherein candidates need to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. There will be 150 questions in the exam carrying one mark each. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The question paper will be set in nine languages including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Hindi.

For details on MAHA TET exam 2025, please visit the official website- mahatet.in.