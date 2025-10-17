LIC AAO prelims result 2025 soon at licindia.in; know how to download scorecard pdf LIC AAO prelims result date 2025: The candidates can check LIC AAO prelims result on the official website- licindia.in. The LIC AAO prelims scorecard PDF login credential are- registration number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims result will be declared soon, the candidates can check LIC AAO prelims result on the official website- licindia.in. The LIC AAO prelims scorecard PDF login credential are- registration number, date of birth.

LIC AAO prelims scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at licindia.in

Visit the official website- licindia.in

Click on LIC AAO prelims scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

LIC AAO prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save LIC AAO prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

LIC AAO answer key date 2025

LIC AAO answer key will soon be released, the candidates can check and download LIC AAO answer key PDF on the official website- licindia.in. To download LIC AAO answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- licindia.in and click on answer key PDF link. LIC AAO answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save LIC AAO answer key PDF and take a print out.

LIC AAO exam analysis 2025

The candidates who had appeared for the LIC AAO exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the difficulty level of Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections were analysed as moderate, the English language reviewed as easy. The Reasoning section consists of 35 questions, Quantitative Aptitude- 35 questions, English Language- 30 questions.

For details on LIC AAO exam 2025, please visit the official website- licindia.in.