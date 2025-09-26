LIC AAO admit card 2025 out at licindia.in; How to download LIC AAO admit card 2025: LIC AAO prelims exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 3. LIC AAO prelims hall ticket has been released, download at licindia.in.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims admit card 2025. LIC AAO prelims hall ticket is available for download on the official website- licindia.in. The LIC AAO admit card download credentials are- roll/registration number, date of birth/password. LIC AAO prelims exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 3, while Mains exam on November 8, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download LIC AAO hall ticket PDF. To download LIC AAO hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- licindia.in. Click on LIC AAO hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth and password. LIC AAO hall ticket will be available for download. Save LIC AAO admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

LIC AAO prelims hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam timings, exam centre address, other details.

LIC AAO Prelims 2026: Check exam centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on LIC AAO prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- licindia.in.