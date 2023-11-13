Last day today to raise objections against Haryana Group D 2023 provisional answer key, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana Group D 2023 provisional answer key available at hssc.gov.in, raise objections if any

Haryana CET Group D 2023 answer key: The Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC) will close the objection window for Haryana Group D answer key 2023 today, November 13. All those who appeared in the Common Eligibility Test 2023 for Group D posts and wish to submit their objections to the Group D CET answer key can do so through the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in till 5 pm.

The CET Examination-2023 for Group D Posts was held on the 21st and 22nd of October at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys were released on November 10. Along with releasing the provisional answer keys, the commission has given an opportunity to candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys of any query online.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs—100 per question to challenge the answer key. After the closure of the objection window, the subject experts will verify the challenged answer keys. If found valid, the answer key will be revised, according to the commission's statement. Based on the revised answer keys, the commission will prepare results, it added.

How do you raise objections against Haryana CET Group D 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Answer key challenge for CET 2023 group d answer key' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Enter your security Pin as displayed on the screen, and submit After login two buttons will appear on the screen - click to view/challenge answer key, click to view OMR 'Click View OMR' displays your copy of the OMR sheet 'Click View/Challenge Answer Key' will allow you to view the challenge answer key When you click on 'View/Challenge answer key', the answer key will appear on the screen The correct/most relevant Answer Key to be used for result compilation is indicated by the number next to the Question ID in the column labelled 'Correct Option' To challenge any question, you may use any one or more of the options given in the next column by clicking the check box If you wish to choose the 'None of These' option then option '1' to '4' should not be checked After you've raised the appropriate questions, select 'Save Your Claims.' You can upload the supporting files to bolster your claim by clicking "Choose File" and choosing the appropriate file Once finalized, click on the 'Save your Claims and Pay Fee' button to move to the next screen. The next screen will display the list of challenges with these two buttons - Save challenges and pay, modify your claims Click on the 'Save Challenges and Pay Fee Amount' button to save your challenges and make the payment of Rs. 100/- After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt

Haryana CET Group D 2023 answer key direct download link